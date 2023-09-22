Marochko: there was a shootout between Aidar militants and Polish mercenaries

Between militants of the nationalist battalion “Aidar” (recognized as extremist in Russia and banned) and Polish mercenaries there was a shootout in the Krasnoliman direction. About it told retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrey Marochko in his Telegram channel.

He clarified that the incident occurred in the area of ​​​​the village of Torskoye, on the banks of the Zherebets River, during the celebration of the birthday of one of the Polish mercenaries.