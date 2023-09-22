Unpublished form against Hellas. The coach must manage his strength for the many challenges between the championship and the Champions League. 70,000 at San Siro

Alessandra Gozzini

To change the mood of the Milan fans, Pioli changes Milan: disconsolate after the defeat in the derby and discouraged by the failed attempts against Newcastle, San Siro wants to smile again. Which is why the coach does not give up his best scorers, Giroud and Leao, in the hope that this time they will be able to get on target. In the rest, however, it is a completely renewed Milan: in the game system, more similar to the 3-4-3, and in at least three interpreters.

Kjaer will play in central defense while Musah and Florenzi, in their first season as starters, will spread out left and right. A combination of new arrivals and old certainties that Pioli needs in an attempt to manage the resources available: Milan will host Verona today and then fly to Cagliari on Wednesday, welcome Lazio in a week, fly to Dortmund for the second match of the group Champions League and move to Marassi in the first weekend of October for the match against Genoa. The next break will be used to take stock: in the meantime he will launch the chase against Inter in the championship and in search of European redemption after the 0-0 defeat on his debut. See also Le Mans | Qualifying: Toyota stands out, but the rain ruins everything

new system — The management of forces requires changes: in goal, after Maignan’s knockout, the relay is inevitable: “Sportiello knows our positions and game principles very well, he is ready to help us even in the setup phase”. In defense the options are only partially more numerous: Kalulu is injured (muscle injury) and will miss the next three. Marco Pellegrino, zero minutes, is not yet considered a reliable alternative. Hence the line composed of Thiaw, Kjaer and Tomori. To allow some turnover to Calabria, full-back and added director, and to Theo Hernandez, wing sprinter, Pioli is forced to directly change the possible development of the game. The wingers of the new midfield four become Musah, in a role that he has already covered successfully in the seasons in La Liga with Valencia, and the all-rounder Florenzi. Krunic and Reijnders will split the tasks of interdiction and construction: the Dutchman will have different deliveries. In Holland he experimented with all areas of midfield: it won’t be a problem. See also Atp Rome, Sinner wins the Italian derby: Fognini beaten. It's up to Krajinovic

Pioli asks them, everyone, to remember Giovanni Lodetti in their determination. Only the “typical” attack resists: Pulisic, the usual Giroud, the usual Leao. “Rafa is doing everything to transform himself into a champion. He must manage some game situations better. It is clear that his responsibilities are increasing, but he is becoming more mature.” This is where Leao will have to change: less sill frills, more concreteness. Insisting on the changes, Pioli is an expert in the sector: he changed Milan with Kessie as an attacking midfielder, Kalulu as a central defender, Hernandez as a winger brought to play inside the pitch (an expedient tried this year with Calabria); and again with the three-man defence, with Ibrahimovic as an offensive director or with Diaz moved to the wing. Today another unreleased version.

stadium always full — San Siro will open its doors to Milan for the third match in a week and will be able to evaluate its success: in the derby, home to Inter, the bitterness of the Rossoneri fans found its outlet in criticism of the coach. With Newcastle he was greeted with a certain coldness: a few whistles, actually isolated, and the catchphrase “Pioli is on fire” replaced after just one verse by another stadium hit. To raise the volume and get back to firing up, Pioli needs a victory: “Coming from a defeat in the championship, it would be really important.” San Siro will carry on: over seventy thousand spectators ready to support the team. He never changes in this: however, he wants to be repaid with a show that is up to par. See also Pele, eternal glory! The story of the Brazilian who made magic on the pitches