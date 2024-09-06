Marochko: Russian Armed Forces have improved the situation on the Svatovsko-Kremensky section of the front

Over the past 24 hours, Russian military personnel have improved their tactical situation on the Svatovsko-Kremensky section of the front. This was reported by retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the Luhansk People’s Republic (NM LPR) Andrei Marochko in his Telegram-channel.

“Our units increased pressure on Ukrainian positions on a wide section of the front. Offensive actions were carried out near Myasozharovka, Andreyevka, Petrovskoye, Makeyevka and Nevsky,” Marochko said.