After the success of ‘Devastante’, which to date has achieved over 53 million total streams, the album is released today, Friday 6 September, ‘For Two Like Us’, Olly’s New Single which sees him collaborating for the first time with singer-songwriter Angelina Mango. The song is accompanied by a video clip directed by Simone Peluso. The song, co-written by Olly and the winner of the last Sanremo Festival, was born from a relationship of mutual respect between the two young talents.

‘Per due come noi’, produced by the two artists together with JVLI – talks about relationships and the complexity of the relationships that we all experience, whether it’s love, friendship, family or even short and casual encounters; how we grow and change when we have to deal with a person who is different from us in small things, which are however a mirror of larger divergences. The song is at the same time awareness and acceptance of the fact that every human relationship is unrepeatable and unique but also of how even when experiencing the strongest of feelings sometimes this is not enough to keep two people together.

The lyrics of For Two Like Us

For two like us



There are no fairy tales



Two like us



Will you stop crying? (Come on, stop it)



For two like us



Say hello to your family for me (No, no, no)



And, you know, if I looked at you with my own eyes



You would never leave, ai-ai-ai-ai

But someone like me



He needs to run (Mhm)



To feel alive



And one like you (You)



He settles for the minimum



A note on the fridge (Mhm)



Now that I’m not there



And you feel tiny



The bed seems very big



But you know that



Come on, you know it



For two like us



That they love each other



That they love each other strangely



We grew up together



Between two like us



There is no winner or loser



There are those who lie and those who admit



Don’t pretend nothing’s happening, nothing’s happening, nothing’s happening, no



Don’t pretend nothing is happening, no



If you want I swear



If you want I’ll shout it out to you



Even under the flood



There is no one like us

It was nice to see you again after a while



You were waiting for me among the people in line



You are more grown up than before



But with the usual self-esteem problems



We have a job, a house, a past



That we no longer know



I see you want to apologize to me



And if we start again

But you know me and you know



That someone like me



He never comes back again



Rather, it moves forward on broken glass



I turn around and I see you (I turn around and I see you)



And if I think about it I smile (And if I think about it I smile)



Because I understood it (But what did you understand?)



I don’t need to have you around anymore



You know it so well



You know it so well

That two like us



That they love each other



That they love each other strangely



We grew up together



Between two like us



There is no winner or loser



There are those who lie and those who admit



Don’t pretend nothing’s happening, nothing’s happening, nothing’s happening, no



Don’t pretend nothing is happening, no



If you want I swear (Oh)



If you want I’ll shout it to you (Oh)



Even under the flood



There is no one like us, no

There is no one, no



And I swear to you



But yes, I swear to you



There is no one