September 06, 2024 | 07.20
READING TIME: 2 minutes
After the success of ‘Devastante’, which to date has achieved over 53 million total streams, the album is released today, Friday 6 September, ‘For Two Like Us’, Olly’s New Single which sees him collaborating for the first time with singer-songwriter Angelina Mango. The song is accompanied by a video clip directed by Simone Peluso. The song, co-written by Olly and the winner of the last Sanremo Festival, was born from a relationship of mutual respect between the two young talents.
‘Per due come noi’, produced by the two artists together with JVLI – talks about relationships and the complexity of the relationships that we all experience, whether it’s love, friendship, family or even short and casual encounters; how we grow and change when we have to deal with a person who is different from us in small things, which are however a mirror of larger divergences. The song is at the same time awareness and acceptance of the fact that every human relationship is unrepeatable and unique but also of how even when experiencing the strongest of feelings sometimes this is not enough to keep two people together.
The lyrics of For Two Like Us
For two like us
There are no fairy tales
Two like us
Will you stop crying? (Come on, stop it)
For two like us
Say hello to your family for me (No, no, no)
And, you know, if I looked at you with my own eyes
You would never leave, ai-ai-ai-ai
But someone like me
He needs to run (Mhm)
To feel alive
And one like you (You)
He settles for the minimum
A note on the fridge (Mhm)
Now that I’m not there
And you feel tiny
The bed seems very big
But you know that
Come on, you know it
For two like us
That they love each other
That they love each other strangely
We grew up together
Between two like us
There is no winner or loser
There are those who lie and those who admit
Don’t pretend nothing’s happening, nothing’s happening, nothing’s happening, no
Don’t pretend nothing is happening, no
If you want I swear
If you want I’ll shout it out to you
Even under the flood
There is no one like us
It was nice to see you again after a while
You were waiting for me among the people in line
You are more grown up than before
But with the usual self-esteem problems
We have a job, a house, a past
That we no longer know
I see you want to apologize to me
And if we start again
But you know me and you know
That someone like me
He never comes back again
Rather, it moves forward on broken glass
I turn around and I see you (I turn around and I see you)
And if I think about it I smile (And if I think about it I smile)
Because I understood it (But what did you understand?)
I don’t need to have you around anymore
You know it so well
You know it so well
That two like us
That they love each other
That they love each other strangely
We grew up together
Between two like us
There is no winner or loser
There are those who lie and those who admit
Don’t pretend nothing’s happening, nothing’s happening, nothing’s happening, no
Don’t pretend nothing is happening, no
If you want I swear (Oh)
If you want I’ll shout it to you (Oh)
Even under the flood
There is no one like us, no
There is no one, no
And I swear to you
But yes, I swear to you
There is no one
#Olly #Angelina #Mango #single #meaning #lyrics
Leave a Reply