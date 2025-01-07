After an attack that left three Israelis dead, conflicts in the West Bank have intensified. At least three Palestinians died in Israeli military operations there. The Israeli armed forces say they killed two militants in Tamun. According to Palestinian information, an 18-year-old was among them. A 40-year-old man was also shot dead in a firefight in nearby Talusa, the Israeli army said. In addition, several militant Palestinians were arrested. According to Palestinian information, he was a wanted member of the armed wing of the terrorist organization Hamas. The Israeli army also said it had attacked “a cell of armed terrorists” from the air in the area.

Radical Jewish settlers attacked several Palestinian towns in the West Bank overnight. As local media reported, dozens of settlers set fire to vehicles and smashed windows.

The Israeli human rights group Yesh Din accuses the Israeli army of failing to take action against violent settlers and ignoring public calls for violence against Palestinians. In a separate case on Monday, Israel’s highest court also ordered Israeli police to explain why they are failing to curb settler violence in the south of the West Bank, as the Times of Israel reported.

In the north of the West Bank (more precisely: in Al-Funduk, west of the city of Nablus), a terrorist fired on a bus on Monday and killed three Israelis – two women and a man – before fleeing.