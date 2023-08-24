Thursday, August 24, 2023, 00:12



The time has come to put all the machinery at the disposal of what is the home of Orihuela CF. The team and the fans have been asking the City Council for a comprehensive reform of its facilities for years, receiving many promises and few solutions as an answer. Now, the government team has decided to request a grant of 509,992 euros for the comprehensive repair of the Los Arcos stadium. This aid is part of the EU Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan approved by the Government of Spain in July 2021. Its purpose is to promote the sustainable and inclusive reform of facilities and spaces in which projects related to tourism can be developed sports.

Investment is necessary in the field of the scorpion team, which for years has been suffering a series of serious damages. The damages occur above all in the stands, where the seats are covered in mold, semi-ruined and chipped. From the fans, they describe the current state of the enclosure as “unhealthy and painful”, and denounce that until now only specific actions have been carried out to improve the north end and trim a lawn. In this sense, they highlight that the south stands are the only ones that have remained standing since the opening of the stadium in 1945, since the rest of the stands have deteriorated over the years and with the DANA of 2019.

The Los Arcos course lacks a maintenance service, having ended on May 30 and a new one has not been put out to tender. Given this, it is the municipal brigades that are in charge of tidying up the facilities for the start of the 2023-2024 season.

For now, part of the stands has been painted and the entire playing field grass has been adapted. In addition, from the Consistory they indicate that while they wait for the arrival of the subsidy, they will also carry out actions in the changing rooms, where painting services are needed, and they will act to remove the mold that covers the seats and the steps of the stadium.

Once the requested aid is available, the City Council indicates that the entire stand in the southern area will be rehabilitated, in addition to increasing all the seats by 1,000 new seats to increase the capacity to 3,000. Likewise, new luminaires will be installed throughout the stadium. From the Department of Sports they emphasize that this project was one of the priorities of the government team and they emphasize that they have had to start from scratch with the rehabilitation plan. In this sense, they recall the statements of the previous Corporation, which announced last May a plan to remodel the field that never came to light. Given the imminent start of the season, the City Council indicates that it has not yet been decided how it will proceed, but that it is most likely that Orihuela CF will have to move to another space for a while while the works are carried out.