Thursday, August 24, 2023, 00:12



At 12:20 p.m. last Wednesday, the coastal surveillance teams on the beaches of El Cura and Los Locos received a warning for drowning two hundred meters from the shore. At this time, the entire rescue mechanism was launched to rescue a person who was unconscious at sea. Despite the scare that some bathers got, everything was orchestrated. It was a routine drill carried out by the City Council to verify that the emergency services function correctly in the event of any danger.

This rescue maneuver consists of reporting to the rescue jet ski so that the rescue team can appear at the point where the drowning is taking place. Subsequently, the transfer to the shore is carried out, where the resuscitation of the victim is carried out. After the CPR manoeuvres, an ambulance takes over from the lifeguard personnel to transfer her to the hospital.

The Councilor for Beaches, Antonio Vidal, explains that these types of drills are carried out every year in order for citizens to check in real time what their reaction is to a similar incident. “Unfortunately, this year there have been around four dangerous situations on the coast of Torrevieja,” says the mayor. And he warns bathers of the importance of following the instructions of the lifeguard team, in addition to previously checking the flags that warn of the state of the sea.