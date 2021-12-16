Mexican actor Rafael Amaya, 44, who rose to fame after starring in the series Telemundo The Lord of the Skies, has resumed his artistic career after three years of being away from acting and the public scene due to his addictions to alcohol and drugs. The interpreter had been admitted to the rehabilitation clinic of former boxer Julio César Chávez, in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, for his recovery.

Rafael Amaya is The Lord of the Skies

Since his return to public life, much has been said about Rafael. The actor’s fans want to know what his future projects are after Malverde and if he will play again Aurelio Casillas in the hit series The Lord of the Skies, which still awaits its renewal for an eighth season.

The Lord of the Skies, produced by Telemundo and Canal Caracol, premiered in April 2013 and it immediately became a hit. Written by Luis Zelkowicz and Mariano Calasso, it narrates the adventures of the Mexican drug trafficker Amado Carrillo, who was called Aurelio Casillas in fiction.

Amaya told everything

In an interview with People en Español magazine, Rafael Amaya spoke about his future projects and what it was like to get out of his addiction to drugs and alcohol: “I have changed many things, we are aging day by day and you are changing your way of thinking, of seeing things. It’s the day to day, just for today ”, he reflects.

In one part of the interview he reflected on his addictions: “There are always demons and angels, but you decide. And from the past … it has passed. I have no power over that. From the future, I have no power over that … only from the present, “he said.

On his return to The Lord of the Skies

If there is something that they ask a lot of Rafael Amaya -not only his fans- it is his return to the production that gave him fame The Lord of the Skies in a possible season eight. Given this, he revealed in the interview that he is in talks with Telemundo and the production of the successful series: “We are working on it. It depends on the company, we are in talks and everything is going very well. The main thing here is to give people what they want and what they ask for… and they keep asking for it, ”he said.