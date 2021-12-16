EP Thursday, December 16, 2021, 10:49 PM



The widow of the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, Lucía Hiriart, who was one of the tyrant’s main advisers, highlighting the influence she had on him during the coup d’état of September 11, 1973, as she assured on several occasions, has died this Thursday at 99 years old.

Hiriart, from the Chilean upper bourgeoisie, married the dictator in 1943, when he was a second lieutenant in the Army, with whom he had five children. His death, according to Chilean media, has been due to the health complications of an almost centennial person.

The now deceased woman was known for the influence she exercised over her husband, not only in that fateful coup against the elected government of President Salvador Allende, but also for the weight she had in the decision to dismiss the third Minister of Foreign Affairs of the dictatorship Hernán Cubillos after a frustrated trip by Pinochet to the Philippines.

His last public appearance was in December 2016, when he had to testify in the framework of an investigation for an alleged crime of embezzlement of public funds that he would have committed with the sale of state properties donated during the dictatorship to the CEMA foundation that he presided over until then. anus.

Hiriart, who spent a day in preventive detention, finally saw how the Justice dismissed all the cases against her, considering that her individual guarantees were violated.

When the news was known, the victims regretted that Hiriart, an “accomplice of the dictator’s policies”, had died “in impunity and peacefully at home”, as Alicia Lira, leader of one of the main associations of relatives of those executed during the dictatorship.

“She dies sick and at her age peacefully at home,” said Lira, for whom this situation shows “the impunity” that Chile is dragging on with regard to the rights of the victims of the dictatorship and their families.

«She was an accomplice of his policies, she was the woman who was always at the dictator’s side. She was not an executor, but she was an accomplice and active driving force, almost Augusto’s manager, “said Lira, who regrets that Hiriart was never prosecuted for corruption or for being an accomplice of the dictatorship.

“The way he imposed himself and how he participated in the dictatorship is reflected in his corruption, in the wealth that he appropriated,” said Hiriart, who also had words of memory for Carmen Vivanco, who died at 103 years without knowing where five of their relatives disappeared during those years.