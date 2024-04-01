At the beginning of a new week, 'The Lord of the Skies 9' will bring us a shocking episode. The trailer for the historic Telemundo series will show us that Aureliustogether with his men, will intercept Apple tree and he will humiliate him, forcing him to kneel before him. Likewise, she will urge him to tell her just one reason for him not to shoot her in the head; However, the head of the Casillas family will receive a unique offer that he could not pass up: having the DEA at his feet, will he accept the deal?

If you don't want to miss anything from this explosive chapter of the ninth installment of 'The Lord of the Skies', stay tuned to the following note, where we will reveal all the details of the launch of its new episode.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 33, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 34 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'

When does chapter 34 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' come out?

Episode 31 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' is scheduled to air on Monday, April 1, 2024. This American production, designed by former Colombian drug trafficker Andrés López, was filmed entirely in Mexican territory.

Recently, the series commemorated the first month of the broadcast of its final season. In this way, it is consolidated among the most outstanding programs on television.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 32, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 34, premiere?

'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 34, It will premiere in the United States from 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time). But, since the series has a large number of fans in Latin America, we also show you the respective launch times in different countries of the territory:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay:12.00 am

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 31, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Where to see chapter 34 of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

The thirty-fourth episode of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' It can be seen exclusively through the television signal of Telemundo. Here we show you a detailed list of the different channels to enjoy the series, as well as the services that have it in their catalog:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214)

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 30, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18)

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331)

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47)

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 29, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181)

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18)

'The Lord of the Skies 9' premiered 9 months after the end of season 8 of the series. Photo: Telemundo

Where to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

In case you face problems tuning into the new chapter of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' through Telemundoa viable alternative is to access the official website of the chain to view it online. This portal also offers the possibility of reviewing previous episodes of the current season.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', chapter 26, on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

It is worth mentioning that the first eight seasons of the series are accessible on Peacock, another streaming platform. However, it is important to note that this service is restricted to users in the United States and that the availability of the most recent episodes is delayed by one day.

What is season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' about?

“Aurelio, in an attempt to contain his criminal empire, agrees to a peace pact with the Mexican Government, but the tranquility is broken when his son is arrested. This event triggers the reappearance of his violent nature, which leads him to attack the country to neutralize his enemies”, can be read in the synopsis of 'The Lord of the Skies 9' which was spread by Telemundo.

YOU CAN SEE: 'The Lord of the Skies 9', episode 25 on Telemundo: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

What is the cast of 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas

Carmen Aub as Rutila Casillas

Iván Arana as Ismael Casillas

Africa Zavala as 'Mecha' de la Cruz

Isabella Castillo as Diana Ahumada

Robinson Díaz as, the 'Corporal'

Itatí Cantoral as Belén San Román

Arturo Peniche as Flavio San Román

Aleida Núñez as Nina, the 'Monarch'

Julio Bracho as Ricardo Almenar

Jason Romo as Diego Bustamante

Carla Carrillo as Amanda Almenar

Maricela González as Eunice Lara, the 'Felina'.

#39The #Lord #Skies #chapter #Telemundo #schedule #channel #watch #ONLINE