CNN reported that the deal would represent the largest US foreign military sale to Israel since Tel Aviv entered the war with Hamas on October 7.

The expected deal comes at a time when the US administration is expected to notify Congress of the sale of a large number of high-precision munitions to Israel.

CNN explained, “The deal to sell F-15 aircraft worth $18 billion is considered large enough to require notification of Congress. The administration informally notified the House Foreign Affairs and Senate Foreign Relations Committees in late January.”

The new sales of some of the most advanced American weapons underscore the extent to which the United States continues to support Israel militarily, even as Biden administration officials criticize Israeli operations in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of more than 32,000 Palestinians since last October.

This sale is likely to be hotly debated in Congress, especially by members of the Democratic Party.

US arms sales to Israel have come under intense scrutiny in recent months. Democrats called for restricting military aid to Israel in order to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza and take more measures to protect civilians there.