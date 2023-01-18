Telemundo said goodbye to “La reina del sur” and welcomed “The Lord of the heavens”. Expectations for the eighth season of the new soap opera were high, so its premiere was a success and continues to give fans something to talk about.

Now that the telenovela has returned to Aurelio Casillas as Rafael Amaya, more than one has been wondering how he was able to cheat death and his new plans. In this sense, we share where to see the series so that you do not miss any detail.

Where can I watch the episodes of “The Lord of the Skies”?

The eighth season of “El señor de los cielos” can be followed exclusively by the Telemundo signal. Likewise, the chapters are being uploaded on the official YouTube account.

“The Lord of the Skies” 8 LIVE: transmission channels

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo Tv Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Aurelio Casillas will return from death to take revenge in “The Lord of the Skies 8”. Photo: Telemundo.

The episodes of “El señor de los cielos” 8 are broadcast on Telemundo from Monday to Friday from 9:00 p.m. in Peru. In case you follow the program from another country, we share the schedule: