One of Australia’s more unusual mammals is actually even stranger, at least according to a new study published at biology letters which examines how Tachyglossus aculeatus (short-beaked echidna) can survive in the harsh heat of the Australian outback.

Previous studies have hypothesized that since Tachyglossus aculeatus are unable to sweat, pant or lick as a means or form of heat loss similarly to most typical mammals, these have a low heat tolerance where a core body temperature of 38°C (100.4°F) and an air temperature of only 35°C (95°F) would be considered lethal for these monotremes.

These studies suggest that Tachyglossus aculeatus survived extreme temperatures in Australia due to behaviors in which they avoided the hotter temperatures of the day and switched to a more nocturnal lifestyle during the summer months, however Tachyglossus aculeatus has been observed resting in hollow logs where the air temperature exceeds that lethal threshold, so how did they manage to survive?

The team used infrared thermography and filmed a total of 124 Tachyglossus aculeatus over a 12-month period for a total of 34 days, with the team finding that the spiny little creatures they have a higher thermal tolerance than previously thought previously and can shelter in hollow logs at air temperatures of 40°C (104°F) thanks to some ingenious adaptations.

The results of the study on Tachyglossus aculeatus

The team suggests that echidnas can survive these higher temperatures due to the thermal and evaporative windowsi.e. behavior such as pressing the inside of the leg surfaces to cool the ground to promote heat loss.

They also suggest that echidnas are able to move their spines in different ways, exposing the skin underneath and providing a larger surface area for them to cool off.

“We also found that their spines provide flexible insulation to retain body heat, and they can shed heat from spineless areas in the lower back and legs, meaning these areas function as thermal windows that allow for heat exchange. ”

said themain authorthe Dr. Christine Cooperof Curtin’s School of Molecular and Life Sciences in a statement.

The researchers also identified the tip of the beak some echidnas like an evaporative window. The tip is kept moist to aid in electroreception during foraging behavior, but has the added benefit of evaporative cooling of the blood vessels within the nose.

In high air temperatures, echidnas blow bubbles of mucus to add moisture to the tip of their beaks, further promoting heat loss.

“Echidnas blow bubbles from their noses, which burst at the tip of the nose and wet it. As the moisture evaporates it cools the blood which means the tip of the nose acts as an evaporative window.”

added Dr. Cooper.

The team concluded that echidnas have more sophisticated thermoregulatory abilities than previously thought and suggest that this has helped them become Australia’s most widespread mammal, and thus survive temperatures thought to exceed their lethal limits.

