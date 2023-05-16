“El señor de los cielos 8” is in its final phase, in which Aurelio Casillas (Rafael Amaya) is preparing to unleash true terror, but also to face painful losses. According to a new preview of the Telemundo series, Tracy Lobo will endanger his own life, but he won’t mind if he can get rid of the drug lord along the way. “Shoot him,” the agent is heard saying. What will happen? To learn more about episode 83, follow the complete guide below.

Watch here the advance of chapter 83 of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When does “The Lord of the Skies 8” premiere, chapter 83?

Chapter 83 of “The Lord of the Skies 8” will premiere this Monday, May 15.

What time does “El señor de los cielos 8” come out on Telemundo, according to each country?

The eighth season of “El señor de los cielos” is broadcast in Peru at 9:00 p.m. If you are interested in knowing the broadcast schedules in other areas, a list is available below that you can consult.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 11.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 12.00 pm

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 83?

Episode 83 of “El Señor de los Cielos” will be broadcast on Telemundo. In case you have trouble finding the channel in your country, we have created the following guide to help you:

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1116 (HD) on Claro TV

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite)

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies 8”, chapter 83, ONLINE?

In case you cannot access the Telemundo television channel, there is an alternative to watch episode 83 of “El señor de los cielos”. You can download the app of this channel on Android and iOS devices and enjoy the episode from there.

You can also watch this series on Peacock, an online streaming platform that is available in the United States. On the other hand, there are some episodes of the series available on YouTube, although they are not in their entirety.

