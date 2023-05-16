The week begins in the best way with “Invincible love”. Shortly after the end of the first season, the novel starring Angelique Boyer has published the preview of its next episode, which shows Calixto insulting Camila Torrenegro in front of Josefa and Ramsés, who will not tolerate his words. In addition, after Ana Julia and Benjamín already knew the whole truth, the soap opera will bring more tense scenes. Next, we leave you a complete guide so that you do not miss what will happen to your favorite characters.

Advance of “Invincible Love” 1×61

When does chapter 61 of “Invincible Love” come out?

He episode 61 of “Invincible Love” this one arrives Monday May 15, 2023 to the joy of all his followers. According to the advance, David and Camila will be ready to start a romance despite Calixto’s comments.

Where to SEE “Invincible Love”?

You can follow the chapters of “Invincible Love” Monday to Friday on the channel The stars. If you cannot access the signal, the website of the TV channel allows you to watch them online.

“Invincible love”: what time do the episodes come out?

“Invincible Love”, a Televisa-Univisión production, can be enjoyed starting at 9:30 pm (Mexico time).

“Invincible Love” stars Angelique Boyer, Daniel Elbittar and Danilo Carrera. Photo: The Stars

What is “Invincible Love” about?

After discovering that Ramses Torrenegro led a women’s trafficking network, Marena and Adrián decided to denounce the situation. However, this action ended in tragedy for his family. Over time, Marena became Leona Bravo in order to bring justice and ensure that those responsible for their misfortune are punished for their actions.

“Invincible Love”: cast

Angelique Boyer as Marena Ramos-Leona Bravo

Daniel Elbittar as Gael Torrenegro

Danilo Carrera as Adrián Hernández-David Alejo

Guillermo Garcia as Ramses Torrenegro

Victor Gonzalez as Calixto

Marlene Favela as Columba Villarreal

Leticia Calderon as Josefa

Isa Tena as Ana Julia

Alejandra Ambrosi as Jacinta

Gaby Platas as Camila

Ana Tena as Lola

Juan Soler as Apollo

