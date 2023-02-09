The capo makes an important play again! Check out how to watch episode 17 of the series “The Lord of the heavens“8.

Season 8 of “The Lord of the heavens” started less than a month ago and has already surprised fans on different occasions. The series starring the Mexican actor rafael amayawho plays the Mexican drug dealer Aurelio Casillasis broadcast from Monday to Friday by Telemundo. Therefore, below we leave you the complete guide so that you can enjoy the new chapter of the soap opera and discover what awaits the protagonist.

When does “The Lord of the Skies” premiere 8, chapter 17?

Chapter 17 of “The Lord of the heavens8 opens this Thursday, February 9, 2023. According to the trailer, ‘Mecha’ is in danger and Tracy has a lot to do with it. In addition, dangerous passions and ideas of revenge approach in the series. Will Aurelio finally know that he will be a father?

Advance chapter 12 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 17, ONLINE?

“The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 17, can be seen LIVE through the American television network, Telemundo. If you want to connect via ONLINE, you have the channel’s app at your disposal.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” 8 come out on Telemundo according to each country?

If you reside in Peruyou can enjoy the new episode of the Telemundo series starting at 9:00 p.m. Next, we leave you the schedule to see it from other countries:

Ecuador, Colombia and Panama: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia 10.00 pm

Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil 11.00 pm

What is “The Lord of the Skies” season 8 about?

Aurelio Casillasthe criminal boss that many believed had died as a result of an attack against him, is not dead and returns to exact revenge.