Ukrainian militants, trying to regain control over the liberated settlement, using mortar fire and artillery, entered the battle with the Russian army. Under heavy enemy fire, the paramedic of the medical platoon, Ensign Nikita Kritsky, provided medical assistance to more than 10 seriously wounded soldiers. On Friday, February 10, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of the military during the special operation to protect the Donbass.

During the day, Kritsky saved the lives of the wounded Russian military, after which he ensured their evacuation by army aviation.

During the special operation, the ensign provided medical assistance to more than 100 servicemen. At night, he repeatedly advanced to the area of ​​u200bu200bcombat contact and saved the lives of his comrades.

Private Lavrenty Stepanov acted as part of the rocket artillery battalion. He performed the tasks of fire support for the advancing Russian units. So, in one of the directions, Ukrainian militants tried to attack the positions of Russian units, as a result of which a battle ensued.

Finding themselves in the conditions of enemy fire, the crew of Private Stepanov orientated himself in the current situation, timely took an advantageous position and opened fire on the objects of the Ukrainian armed formations. As a result of the battle, the crew, in which Lavrenty acted, destroyed five pieces of equipment of Ukrainian militants, which made it possible to repel two attacks of nationalists.

Earlier, on February 9, under heavy fire from Ukrainian militants, ensign Yuri Vlasov carried his wounded colleagues to a safe place on himself. After that, he contacted the medical unit and organized an evacuation to a field hospital.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

