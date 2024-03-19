'The Lord of the Rings' is one of the most successful trilogies in cinema. The first installment premiered in 2001 and since then it has managed to captivate its audience. Likewise, these films are based on the novel by JRR Tolkien. Although the three complete this saga, one of them has managed to conquer and be a winner in all the categories in which she was nominated for the Oscar Awards.

'The Return of the King' is the film that has 11 Oscar statuettes. This makes it the only film in film history to have won in all of its categories, unlike 'Titanic'—with 14 nominations, he won 11 statuettes—and 'Ben Hur'—with 12 nominations, he triumphed in 11 of them.

How was 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' nominated for the Oscars?

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' earned 11 nominations. The film directed by Peter Jackson made history in 2003 in the Oscar awardsby taking their statuettes for: best film, best director, best art direction, best adapted screenplay, best makeup, best costume design, best soundtrack, best original song, best sound, best visual effects and best editing.

How much was the budget used for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King'?

The total budget for the trilogy was $281 million., which is less than that of individual films such as 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'The Force Awakens' or 'Fast & Furious X'. In fact, if the trilogy were considered as a single film lasting more than 10 hours, it would not even be among the 15 most expensive in the history of cinema. Despite this, since the premiere of 'The Fellowship of the Ring' in 2001, the producers realized that they had a real success on their hands. It also became the second highest-grossing film of its year (after 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone').

What is the plot of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King'?

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' encompasses the fight for Middle Earth. Saruman's forces have been defeated and for the first time a faint hope arises. However, Sauron's power is on the rise and he focuses on Gondor, the last bastion of men, whose heir is Aragorn. Meanwhile, Frodo and Sam, accompanied by Gollum, continue their dangerous mission through Mordor to destroy the ring.

Where can I watch 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King'?

'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Max platforms. It is important that you have a registration to access this and other streaming content.