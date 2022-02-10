The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerthe new series television produced by Amazon and set in the universe created by JRR Tolkien, was shown with the first photo as part of a long article published by Vanity Fair.

Waiting for the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made for the Super Bowl, we can therefore take a first look at the personages that we will find in the show, the settings and even the quality of the CG, which seems to reflect the very high budget available to the project.

Let’s see the young woman Galadriel played by Morfydd Clark, thousands of years before the events of the saga directed by Peter Jackson, as well as a scene in which he tries to cross a storm on the open sea in the company of Halbrand, an unreleased figure created for the series and played by Charlie Vickers.

Coming September 2nd on Prime VideoThe Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will consist of five seasons that will cost Amazon something like more than a billion dollars: an exorbitant figure, made possible also and above all by the great passion that Jeff Bezos has for the works of Tolkien.

Showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne therefore feel the pressure of such an ambitious project, which aims to consecrate the streaming platform and demonstrate its ability to create productions of the highest level. The two, moreover, will have to manage twenty-two main actors and multiple plots and subplots.

Not an easy task, to tell the creation of the Rings of Power and how they were used by men, elves, dwarves and Sauron. Tales based on the Silmarillion but strongly synthesized in a script of just one hundred and fifty pages that should serve as the backbone for the series.

Vanity Fair, who was able to view the first three episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, spoke of a sumptuous show, which mixes intrigues of palace, magic, war, mythology and mysteries, with some characters that are immediately familiar and huge potential for new faces.