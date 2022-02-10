Game industry The gaming company Remedy plans to move to the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki this year

Remedy has been listed on the First North marketplace since May 2017.

The gaming company Remedy Entertainment plans to go public on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange this year. The company’s board of directors decided on the matter on Thursday, Remedy says in its stock exchange release.

The company’s Board of Directors believes that listing on the Nasdaq Helsinki would increase brand awareness of Remedy, increase its share turnover and help the company expand its shareholder base. The company does not plan to arrange a share issue in connection with the transfer of the list.

“Remedy has been listed on the First North marketplace since May 2017. Since listing, we have released several games and their add-ons. We have made our multi-project model work and expanded our game development portfolio and partner network. We see that 2022 is the right time to move to the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki, ”says Tero Virtala, CEO of Remedy, in a press release.

Remedy is known for console and PC games like Control, Alan Wake and Max Payne. Founded in 1995 and located in Finland, the company employs more than 290 gaming professionals from 30 countries. Remedy is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.