The Lord of the Rings: Gollum it didn’t get good reviews, far from it. But there is one detail that is thrilling the web: the incredible downgrade suffered by Gollum in the final version of the game, compared to promotional material.

For details on the quality of the game, read our review of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which talks about a poorly designed game full of technical and gameplay problems.

Having said that, a significant detail has not escaped the network: Gollum seems to have suffered a very heavy downgrade compared to the promotional material. We used a doubtful formula, but in reality the differences between the model shown a few months ago and the game one are really obvious and impossible to deny.

The comparison between the old image and one taken from the newly released game is merciless:

As you can see it’s not just a problem of lighting or shadows, but of 3D models which look completely different. Of course, it is probable that the first was a simple render, but there really is an abyss between the two, so much so that some are incredulous of so many and such differences.