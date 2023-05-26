Mercedes managed to change the front suspension without having to redo the body: the cost constraints dictated by the budget cap prevent a new chassis from being homologated, so the technicians directed by James Allison had their hands full to find a solution valid that would allow the kinematics to be adjusted without resorting to a new crash test.

Mercedes W14: here are the new sloping bellies Photo by: George Piola

In addition to repudiating the “zero-pods” concept of the W14 with the adoption of more traditional bellies that incorporate what used to be the central wing, Stella has carried out an engineering chisel intervention to redesign the front suspension with the intention of improving the anti-dive effect, meeting the concepts that have been successfully developed by Red Bull and Aston Martin.

What has been changed is the front element of the upper triangle which has been brought to the limit of the frame, with an anchorage that is about five centimeters higher than the attachments with which the W14 was presented.

The attempt is to stabilize the aerodynamic platform, making it less unstable to load variations, especially when braking, with a significant reduction in pitching thanks to this important modification which reduces sinking when braking.

Mercedes W14: the anti-dive front suspension and the new power steering Photo by: George Piola

Finding a way to fix the arm above the body was not an easy undertaking, but the skill of the Mercedes engineers was such as to allow a review of the concept according to the most modern dictates: therefore Lewis Hamilton and George Russell should benefit from a black arrow capable of turning with a lower ground clearance and, above all, with a more balanced behavior in favor of greater stability.

The two drivers will also have a new power steering to alleviate the sensation, due to the position of the passenger compartment too close to the front wheels, of driving almost overhanging.

Mercedes W14: Front suspension is very anti dive with front arm lift Photo by: George Piola

The street track of Monte Carlo is certainly the least suitable for evaluating this leap in quality, but the W14 will be able to count on mechanical setups more suited to ground-effect cars which will be combined with the aerodynamic evolution of the sides and bottom.

The upper triangle, in fact, proposes an inclination of the arms which more easily conveys the flows from the upper part of the muzzle where there is high pressure downwards, in the direction of the Venturi channels with the clear intention of feeding the air flow in the bottom.