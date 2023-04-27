In “The Lord of the Skies” 8, Aurelio Casillas (played by Rafael Amaya) continues with his great revenge. Although we have already seen some of the capo’s first movements in the Telemundo series, he is now closer to unleashing a wave of chaos after the attack on Corina. If you don’t want to miss chapter 70, here is the complete guide for the next episode.

Look here the advance of chapter 70 of “The Lord of the Skies” 8

YOU CAN SEE: “ESDLC” vs. “The pattern of evil” in the multiverse: the crossover that united Pablo Escobar and Aurelio Casillas

When does “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 70 premiere?

“The Lord of the Skies” 8 will premiere its chapter 70 this Wednesday, April 26. According to the published advance, Ismael will propose to Aurelio Casillas that they take revenge for the attack on Corina Saldaña, but the drug lord prefers to do ” justice.” However, he is not the only one who will be armed to the teeth: the DEA will also move its pieces to get rid of the protagonist.

What time does “El señor de los cielos” 8 air on Telemundo, according to each country?

If you live in Peru, you can see “El Señor de los Cielos” 8 at 9:00 pm If you want to know the broadcast times in other places, there is a list available here for you to consult.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 10.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 11.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 12.00 pm

“El señor de los cielos 8” returned to Telemundo loaded with scenes of sex, drama and action, but not all the sequences made it to TV. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

YOU CAN SEE: “The Lord of the Skies”: why did Rafael Amaya leave the series despite its massive success?

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies”, season 8, chapter 70?

Telemundo will broadcast episode 70 of “El Señor de los Cielos.” If you have trouble finding the channel in your country, we have prepared a guide to help you.

Peru: 231 on DirecTV, 112 on Claro TV, 18 on Star Globalcom, 20 (SD) and 33.2 (HD) on Cable Visión.

Mexico: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 205 on Izzi, 214 (SD) and 1,214 (HD) on Megacable, 223 on Star TV.

Guatemala: 214 (SD) and 1,226 (HD) on Sky, 116 (SD) and 1,116 (HD) on Claro TV.

Venezuela: 231 on Simple TV, 381 on Movistar TV, 28 on Inter, 318 on Inter Satelital.

Colombia: 231 on DirecTV, 446 (SD) and 1,446 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 446 on Claro TV (satellite), 381 on Movistar TV, 160 (SD) and 367 (HD) on Tigo.

Ecuador: 231 on DirecTV, 260 (SD) and 760 (HD) on Claro TV, 618 on Grupo TV Cable, 157 on CNT TV.

Bolivia: 624 (SD) and 776 (HD) in Tigo, 413 in Cotas, 318 in Inter Satelital, 103 in Entel.

Paraguay: 72 on Claro TV, 54 on Tigo Star, 202 on Tigo (satellite).

Uruguay: 231 on DirecTV, 309 on Montecable, 344 on TCC.

Argentina: 231 on DirecTV, 331 (digital/HD) on Cablevisión, 99 on Antina, 308 (digital) and 1081 (HD) on Telecentro.

Chile: 231 on DirecTV, 20 (SD, Santiago) and 809 (HD) on VTR, 381 on Movistar TV, 145 (SD) and 645 (HD) on Claro TV (cable), 381 on Claro TV (satellite), 318 on TuVes HD, 149 on Entel TV HD.

YOU CAN SEE: “El señor de los cielos 8” and its hot scenes that Telemundo censored: why and where to watch them ONLINE?

Where to see “The Lord of the Skies” 8, chapter 68, ONLINE?

Even if you don’t have access to the Telemundo TV channel, you can watch episode 70 of “El Señor de los Cielos” using the Telemundo app. It is available to download on devices running Android and iOS operating systems.

Also, there is an alternative to watch the episode on Peacock, the online streaming platform available in the United States. On the other hand, there are also some episodes of the series available on YouTube, although they are not found in their entirety.

#quotThe #Lord #heavensquot #chapter #LIVE #time #channel #Telemundo #series