Former soccer player Gerard Piqué is once again at the center of the controversy, and now because of some images that have gone viral, during his trip with Clara Chia to Abu Dhabi.

The former player and his new partner took a trip to the United Arab Emirates that was highly commented on social networks. His idea was to get away from the lenses of the press and fans, but it was not possible,

The trip of Piqué and Clara Chía to the United Arab Emirates had been kept in the most absolute reserve, because in that country the paparazzi have a harder time working.

However, an account dedicated to following the new couple managed to get a first video in which Piqué and Clara are seen together.

But there is more, a scene that has gone viral and that has the former soccer player as its protagonist.

Piqué’s discomfort

Piqué and Clara Chía can be seen in different places in Barcelona.

The founder of the Kosmos Group turned on the networks because in the leaked video he appears adjusting his shorts several times while the camera captures him from a distance. Apparently this was very tight and did not let him walk quietly.

“The poor thing seems that his bathing suit was tight, maybe that’s why he didn’t want to give this little guy a photo”, they mocked in the program, El Gordo y la Flaca, from Univisión.

The users did not miss an opportunity and also left mocking comments towards Piqué, such as “Clara-mente walks with the bathing suit of one of the children”.

Another comment was “Everyone looks at the pique shorts and at Chía (Martí), but they don’t realize how he denied that poor boy a photo or autograph, people like that don’t deserve appreciation from their followers.”

Finally! Now we do have images of Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué’s vacations in the United Arab Emirates. She with a couple of Roses in her hands 🌹🌹🏖🌴👫🏼❤ pic.twitter.com/NGBEwZAGKX — ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) April 24, 2023

