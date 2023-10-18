The Lorca Ifelor fairgrounds and conference center have become too small to meet the high demand from companies that wish to participate in the 56th edition of the Sepor livestock, industrial and agri-food fair, which will be held from October 23 to 26. “We do not have space” to meet the requests of national and international exhibitors who wish to be present at the exhibition, said the manager of the fair, Patry Bermúdez, and this despite the fact that it will occupy almost the entire surface of the fair, 14,800 square meters.

The mayor, Fulgencio Gil, and the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Sara Rubira, presented this Wednesday Sepor, considered one of the most important events of the year at the national level for the sector.

According to Rubira, the motto chosen on this occasion ‘Feeding the future’ will help “to reinforce the role of the livestock sector as the best ally in the production of sustainable and quality food” and to place the Region of Murcia at the forefront of the latest scientific advances. and technological and their applications in livestock and agri-food industry.

Issues such as sustainability, farm management, farm efficiency and artificial intelligence will be addressed, which “if used well can be a turning point to continue growing as producers and marketers,” Bermúdez said.

The mayor highlighted that Sepor is the “flagship” of fairs in Lorca, “a city willing to become a benchmark in the celebration of fairs and congresses.” This year, Sepor will have 135 exhibiting companies and more than 450 brands will be represented. It will also have 150 sponsors and collaborators. It is also confirmed as the most international edition of those held so far with companies from Italy, Germany, Holland, Portugal, Chile, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Conakry, Central African Republic, Congo, Cameroon, Iraq and Kurdistan, among others.

The technical program will take place in three conference rooms and will enhance the dissemination and training of the livestock sector. Highlights include the International Pig Farming Symposium, with more than 600 registered, and the national beef, raw material, poultry, sheep and goat conferences.

He also considered the exhibition as a recognition of the Lorca ranchers, "tireless workers, who have known how to adapt to the times and who generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs." It is "essential that we help them, protect them and above all defend them," added the councilor.