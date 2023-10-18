The former American president donald trump (2017-2021) returned this Tuesday to the New York court where the trial for fraud in the Trump Organization, in which he is accused, and repeated his complaints that it is unfair and interferes with his presidential aspirations.

(Read: Biden supports accusations from Israel that the attack on the hospital came from ‘elsewhere’)

Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) returned this Tuesday to the New York court where the trial for fraud in the Trump Organization is being held, in which he is accused, and repeated his complaints that it is unfair and interferes with his presidential aspirations. .

The businessman’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is now one of his biggest enemies, was scheduled to testify today, but he postponed his statement due to a health problem, so the content of the session was the usual: analyze figures, tables or emails.

According to local media, a company accountant, who said that former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg urged her to omit figures in a property report to increase its value, and a former real estate executive, who pointed out discrepancies between the accounts, testified. evaluations he made and those of the company.

Those assessments are at the center of this civil case: The Prosecutor’s Office accuses Trump, two sons and two executives of the Trump Organization of inflating the value of assets for years to obtain favorable conditions with banks and insurers, and for that reason demands 250 million dollars in damages.

Trump went to the courtroom for the fourth time after attending the first three days of the trial – which began on October 2 – and decided to stay despite Cohen’s withdrawal, taking the opportunity to complain to the media that the judicial process is hindering his plans to return. to the White House.

Prosecutor Letitia James, who was also present today and whom Trump called “incompetent,” also addressed the media to double down on her arguments: that the former president’s real estate empire is built “on lies” and that she is sure that he will win the trial, something that is not in the hands of a jury, but of a judge.

Former US President Donald J. Trump attends his civil fraud trial in New York.

The Prosecutor’s Office already achieved a first victory before the trial began, when Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump and the other defendants were responsible for continued fraud at the Trump Organization and issued an order canceling their business licenses, which they have attempted. stop by claiming that it is not clear enough.

Unlike his previous visit, in which he attacked Judge Engoron, and from which he received a “gag order” that prevented him from commenting on court personnel, today Trump said that he respects the judge but clarified that the Democratic Party “He handles it like a pinball machine.”

Trump also criticized today another “gag” order that a judge imposed on him in another case, that of the attempt to overturn the 2020 elections and promote the assault on the Capitol, and which prohibits him from attacking or insulting the prosecutor, judicial personnel and witnesses. to prevent their constant statements from interfering in that process.

Trump is expected to attend again this Wednesdays to civil fraud trial in New Yorkwhich will last until the end of December, and who will later sit on the witness stand.

EFE