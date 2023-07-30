Estonian athlete Jaan Roose has completed the world’s longest single building slackline to traverse one of Qatar’s newest and most iconic architectural landmarks. The three-time slackline world champion achieved the “Sparkline” feat on his first attempt, covering the distance of more than 150 meters between the towers that house Raffles and the Fairmont Doha in Lusail City. The walk is not only the longest on a single building, but also the highest walk in Roose to date, at an elevation of over 600 feet on a webbing just an inch wide.



01:50