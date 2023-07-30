The Frenchman from Kawasaki continues to triumph: in Vantaa he signs his fifth consecutive triumph. Prado confirms himself as leader of the World Championship. In the lower category, the Italian places a decisive draw on the day of Geerts’ injury

Federico Mariani

Five out of five – that’s the balance of Romain Febvre in the last rounds of the MXGP World. The French sign the fifth seal in Finland, after having already triumphed twice in Indonesia, in the Czech Republic and in Belgium. The French of Kawasaki it doesn’t stop anymore, but Jorge Prado still don’t miss a beat. The Spaniard, world leader, can count on a safety margin of 98 points: the title is very close. World within reach also for Andrew Adam in MX2. The Italian triumphs in Vantaa and takes advantage of the injury of his most dangerous rival, Jago Geerts: the advantage of 60 lengths tastes like a mortgage.

MXGP RACE 1 — The GP of Finland records the return of Jeffrey Herlings, almost two months after the terrible accident in Germany that ousted him from the fight for the title. The qualifying heat rewards Prado once again. The Spaniard precedes his rival Febvre and Ruben Fernandez. At the start, however, it was Jeremy Seewer who was fastest, taking his Yamaha to the lead. The initial stages proved to be delicate for Prado, who also lost second place to Febvre. The Kawasaki Frenchman stays sly for a few laps behind the Swiss. Then he sinks the overtaking and builds a small gap, decisive for conquering success. Seewer deserves credit for not giving up until the checkered flag. Third Prado, while the fight for fourth place rewards Glenn Coldenhoff. Then Calvin Vlaanderen, ahead of the excellent Tim Gajser and Alberto Forato. Herlings finishes eighth after a race full of ups and downs. In the top 10 also Jeremy Van Horebeek and Brain Bogers.

MXGP RACE 2 — The start of the second heat smiles at Prado. The world leader tries to escape, but is followed by Febvre. The world champion leader and his toughest challenger battle it out, but the Spaniard keeps the lead until the end, thwarting the pressure from the French. Emotions also in the tussle for third place, in which Coldenhoff prevails. The Dutchman from Yamaha precedes an amazing Herlings: Jeffrey manages to keep an excellent pace for the entire heat, as if the injury were a distant memory. Fifth Seewer, who goes back overtaking Gajser. The Slovenian confirms the progress in his physical recovery after the accident. In the top 10 also Vlaanderen, dropped in the final, Van Horebeek, Alvin Ostlund and Mitchell Evans.

mx2 — Simon Laengenfelder prevails in the qualifying round of the cadet category, ahead of Sacha Coenen. Third Geerts, sixth Adam. The first heat, however, is a real turning point for the World Championship in favor of the Italian. After a few corners, Jago was involved in a crash with Osterhagen and was forced to retire: at the end of the race, the tests revealed a fractured left collarbone. A blow for the Belgian's champion hopes, a tempting opportunity for the championship leader in the World Championship. Adamo, in fact, overtook Laengenfelder, who had held the lead of the race up to that moment, flying away towards success. Great third place for Liam Everts, ahead of Kevin Horgmo and Lucas Coenen. Andrea completes his dream Sunday in race 2. The Sicilian from Ktm goes wild in the second half of the race. Neither Everts nor Elzinga, initial leaders, have the strength to oppose. Laengenfelder takes second place: the German crashes in the first lap but makes an exceptional comeback that takes him to the podium. Third Lucas Coenen. The results speak for themselves: the MX2 World Championship seems to speak decidedly Italian.

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, Finnish GP: FINAL MXGP CLASSIFICATION — This is the classification of the GP of Finland in MXGP:

Romain Febvre (Fra-Kawasaki) 47 points Jorge Prado (Spa-Gas Gas) 45 Glenn Coldenhoff (Ola-Yamaha) 38 Jeremy Seewer (Svi-Yamaha) 38 Jeffrey Herlings (Ola-Ktm) 31 Tim Gajser (Slo Honda) 30 Calvin Vlaanderen (Ola-Yamaha) 30 Jeremy Van Horebeek (Bel-Honda) 25 Alvin Ostlund (Sve-Honda) 21 Mitchell Evans (Aus-Kawasaki) 21

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, Finnish GP: MXGP CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING — This is the classification of the MXGP World Championship after fourteen rounds:

Jorge Prado (Spa-Gas Gas) 720 points Romain Febvre (Fra-Kawasaki) 622 Jeremy Seewer (Svi-Yamaha) 550 Glenn Coldenhoff (Ola-Yamaha) 525 Ruben Fernandez (Spa-Honda) 489 Calvin Vlaanderen (Ola-Yamaha) 477 Jeffrey Herlings (Ola-Ktm) 418 Alberto Forato (Ita-Ktm) 350 Valentin Guillod (Svi-Honda) 276 Benoit Paturel (Fra-Yamaha) 204

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, Finnish GP: FINAL MX2 CLASSIFICATION — This is the top 5 of the GP of Finland in MX2:

Andrea Adamo (Ita-Ktm) 50 points Simon Laegenfelder (Ger-Gas Gas) 44 Liam Everts (Bel-Ktm) 38 Lucas Coenen (Bel Husqvarna) 36 Kevin Horgmo (Nor-Kawasaki) 32

MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2023, Finnish GP: MX2 CHAMPIONSHIP RANKING — This is the top 5 of the World Cup:

Andrea Adamo (Ita-Ktm) 619 points Jago Geerts (Bel-Yamaha) 559 Liam Everts (Bel-Ktm) 532 Kay de Wolf (Ola Husqvarna) 501 Simon Laegenfelder (Ger-Gas Gas) 492