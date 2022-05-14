The longest suspension walkway in the world has just opened in the Czech Republic, mountains in Jeseníky. Its name is Sky Bridge 721, a number that marks the 721 meters in length it has.

The world’s longest suspension pedestrian bridge is suspended by cables, hanging 95 meters above the valley floor and spanning between 1,110 and 1,116 meters above sea level. Since its opening yesterday it has been a success, although those who have visited it speak of shock and even dizziness.

Unique views in nature

The bridge can be accessed by cable car and crossed on foot. Exiting the footbridge on the other side, visitors can walk along a paved forest path lined with signs detailing Czech history. There is also a virtual reality game about this very thing.

The 1.2 meter wide Sky Bridge is open to children of all ages and heights, but is not recommended for people with strollers or wheelchairs. Ticket prices are around $14.60 and must be purchased in advance via Web.

Dolní Morava, located on the Czech-Polish border, is a vacation spot that also boasts ski slopes, an alpine roller coaster (claimed to be the second longest in Europe), a mountain-top restaurant and a call attraction sky walka curved structure with a wooden walkway and a slide located 1,116 meters above sea level.

The Sky Bridge in the Czech Republic is 154 meters longer than the current one suspension bridge for pedestrians Guinness World Records, the Baglung Parbat Footbridge in Gandaki Province, Nepal. It’s about 2.5 hours drive from the Czech capital, Prague.