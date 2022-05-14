In a vibrant duel, two errors by Chivas in defense caused two goals by Atlas. Later, Guadalajara took control of the match dominating, insisting, until Chicote Calderón scores a goal. He had other opportunities but did not materialize. Win Atlas 1-2 #Chivas #Atlas pic.twitter.com/HFwco9i71S – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) May 13, 2022

Beforehand it should be remembered that the Guadalajara suffered loss of Ricardo Anglewho had played all the duels of the regular phase, all for one action in the playoff where Alfredo Talavera He dropped his whole body on his leg. Cinnamoncausing a fibula fracture.

THAT’S THE MENTALITY, TEACHER! ??✅ Yesterday at a press conference, Ricardo Cadena issued a strong warning to the Rojinegros that our team is going to seek a comeback in Jalisco. Here too we trust. pic.twitter.com/MOADYMvo3F – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) May 13, 2022

Another piece of news that alarmed the Chiva-brothers was the departure of Alexis Vega at minute 67 due to a discomfort in the right side of the hip, however, everything was scared and the attacker is ready to face the Classic Tapatio back.

Calm down everyone, Chivas will be able to count on Alexis Vega for the match against Atlashttps://t.co/JKekV6nU80 pic.twitter.com/ERwz0gAeIZ — Halftime (@halftime) May 14, 2022

in the bow Miguel Jimenez remains firm, as well as the central defense of three with Hiram Wed, Gilberto Sepulveda Y Jesus Chiquetewith ‘Chicote’ Calderon as left back and Carlos Cisneros on the right side.

THIS IS HOW THE CONE RETURNEDhttps://t.co/qu8K1kIMsw The versatile Isaac Brizuela returned to work and Chivas announced his possible return for this Clásico Tapatío. Will he arrive?https://t.co/qu8K1kIMsw pic.twitter.com/ay1uiSN71A – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) May 11, 2022

There remains the possibility that it may appear Antonio Briseno in the central instead of the usual three, since in the regular phase he let the Argentine do very little Julius Furchwhat in Strength He never got tired of winning balls over the defenders.