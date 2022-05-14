This Thursday at Akron StadiumChivas could not take advantage of their locality and ended up losing 1-2 against the Rojinegros del Atlas with a double by Jeremy Marquezin the first leg quarters of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.
For him Sacred Flock discounted Christian Calderonwhich was not enough, ending the winning streak of the coach Richard Chain and now the team needs to win by 0-2 or more in the Jalisco Stadium to continue dreaming of the title.
Beforehand it should be remembered that the Guadalajara suffered loss of Ricardo Anglewho had played all the duels of the regular phase, all for one action in the playoff where Alfredo Talavera He dropped his whole body on his leg. Cinnamoncausing a fibula fracture.
Who also continued without seeing action was Isaac ‘Bunny’ Brizuelawho missed the last games of the regular phase and could not even appear on the bench for the Classic Tapatio from Ida, although fortunately this Friday he trained with the rest of the squad and could have a chance of appearing.
Another piece of news that alarmed the Chiva-brothers was the departure of Alexis Vega at minute 67 due to a discomfort in the right side of the hip, however, everything was scared and the attacker is ready to face the Classic Tapatio back.
Knowing all this, surely String will bet again on the eleven that has worked very well so far, although with a change in the midfield to not give away so much ground, so it does not seem unreasonable that Allan Torres be the one sacrificed.
in the bow Miguel Jimenez remains firm, as well as the central defense of three with Hiram Wed, Gilberto Sepulveda Y Jesus Chiquetewith ‘Chicote’ Calderon as left back and Carlos Cisneros on the right side.
The Walrus would go home to take care of containment, while Fernando Beltran Y Pavel Perez they would play a little more advanced, leaving as ends to Vega Y Robert Alvaradoplaying this time with Jose Juan Macias as a tip, after entering as a relay in the Ida.
There remains the possibility that it may appear Antonio Briseno in the central instead of the usual three, since in the regular phase he let the Argentine do very little Julius Furchwhat in Strength He never got tired of winning balls over the defenders.
Either way, this would be the possible lineup of Chivas to be measured at Atlas: ‘Wacho’ Jimenez; Hiram Wed, ‘Tiba’ Sepulveda, Jesus Chiquete, ‘Chicote’ Calderon, ‘Charal’ Cisneros; ‘Walrus’ Flowers, ‘Nene’ Beltran, Pavel Perez; ‘Louse’ Alvarado, Alexis Vega Y ‘JJ’ Macias.
