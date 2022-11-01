THE TRUTH The Union Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 12:56



The Local Police of La Unión is going to send the Prosecutor’s Office a screenshot of its Facebook page in which a perfectly identified resident of the municipality reacted with a dozen laughing emoticons in relation to the death of an agent in the Ciudad Real shooting on October 26.

After placing a crape on the shield of the local body, the unionense police wrote a message of condolences “to the relatives, friends and colleagues of Alejandro Congosto Gómez, the Local Police officer of Argamasilla de Calatrava, who died in the line of duty, in defense and protection of citizens. D.E.P”. He was 41 years old, a native of Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) and the father of a little girl.

The message, which has more than 14,000 “views” on the social network, was commented on by some users with words or emoticons of acceptance and pleasure. However, the reported user “laughed and showed joy at the death of a deceased colleague, something that could constitute libel and hate crimes, with an aggravating circumstance of publication in the media,” says the police report. If the complaint goes forward with the Prosecutor’s Office, the Unionense neighbor could face a sentence of a monetary fine of six to fourteen months