The four-cylinder boxer engine in the Porsche 718 is secretly super-premium. Porsche builds a unique engine for a handful of cars every year. The block does not appear in any other product in the Volkswagen Group. Unlike the Veyron, they can’t ask for two million for a 718 Cayman or Boxster, which makes us curious whether Porsche will pay for it. Fortunately, people nowadays like to pay 10 grand for a slightly different color.

An idea would be to supply the engine in the Porsche 911 as well. The current 911 costs 170 grand (yes, really) and with a four-cylinder Porsche can probably keep that under one and a half tons.

That is not blasphemy, but simply historically justified: the Porsche 912 was a 911 with a four-cylinder engine. Now for today we have a 911 with a four-cylinder boxer engine for you, but not as you would expect.

It’s a project by Eneos. That is a supplier of lubricants and they have built a special car especially for the SEMA that is now starting. It is a 911 with four cylinder! Just like this fake 911 from yesterday, the base is a 911 GT3 from 2007. They tried to make it a GT3 4.0 with stickers, this Eneos 911 is a combination between Subaru rally cars and the 911. WR Blue Mica-paint with yellow stickers and golden wheels relive the times of the fast Impreza’s.

550 hp!

That livery was not chosen by chance, of course. The engine is the EJ25 from the Subaru Impreza WRX STI from 2008. What? Is the Mezger out? yes, it is no longer there. The Subaru block is more than 77 kilograms lighter and protrudes less to the rear. This while it is relatively easy to get more power out of it compared to the original 3.8 liter Mezger six-cylinder boxer engine.

Incidentally, more has been done than a little chipping and a sports filter. The block has been strengthened, there are new camshafts, larger injectors, larger intercooler and a big BorgWarner EFR 7064-C turbo. The power is a healthy 550 hp at 6,500 rpm, 135 more than standard.

Everything about this four-cylinder 911 is tuned for track days. So the interior is pretty bare, but equipped with roll cage, racing fairings and fire extinguisher. Of course this is a project and not a production car, but shouldn’t Porsche have actually made a 912 Carrera T: bare, plank-hard and a simple four-cylinder boxer engine?

