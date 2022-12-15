The Reform to the Tax Code from Mexico City was unanimously endorsed for him Congress from the city.

With 59 votes in favor, 0 votes against and 0 abstentions, legislators endorsed the first opinion of the budget package by 2023.

Despite the fact that the National Action Party presented 12 reservations to the draft opinion, 9 from Ricardo Rubio and 3 from Aníbal Cañez, it advanced without any problem.

After two and a half hours, the Congress of Mexico City has approved four legal opinions, 10 have been rejected and 2 are pending.

Despite having underlined the difficulty that the

budget approval, National Action has supported the majority group.

At the moment, the discussion of the Income Law and it is expected that the entire fiscal package will be approved at dawn.