UEFA has received with joy the opinion of the general lawyer of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), which reinforces the theses of the governing body of European football against the Super League. “UEFA welcomes today’s unequivocal opinion from Advocate General Rantos, which is an encouraging step to preserve the existing dynamic and democratic governance structure in the European football pyramid,” said the body chaired by the Slovenian Aleksander Ceferin in a statement released shortly after the ruling was made public. The Opinion reinforces the central role of the federations in the protection of sport, defending the fundamental principles of sporting merit and open access among our members, in addition to uniting football with shared responsibility and solidarity, “adds UEFA after the lawyer deal a severe blow to the initiative that Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus continue to support against all odds.

“Football in Europe remains united and firmly opposed to the Super League, or any similar breakaway proposal, which would threaten the entire European sports ecosystem. As we await the final judgment of the Court to be delivered next year, UEFA, as a not-for-profit and public interest governing body, will remain fully focused on its mission of developing football for all, in close cooperation with the national associations, the leagues, clubs, players, fans, EU institutions, governments and other relevant interested parties who care about the true values ​​of football”, concludes the note with which UEFA reacted to the forceful opinion in which the general lawyer of the The CJEU argues that “although the European Super League Company (ESLC) is free to create its own independent football competition outside the UEFA and FIFA ecosystem, it cannot, in addition to creating that competition, continue to participate” in the competitions. organized by these two entities “without the prior authorization of these federations”.

Although the decision is not binding, the CJEU usually follows the line of the exhausted in approximately 80% of cases, so the promoters of the Super League face a bleak scenario in their eagerness to carry out a project that has aroused furious opposition. by the vast majority of European football led by Ceferin himself and by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of the European Club Association (ECA).

The ECA also welcomes the opinion



This last body, which has walked hand in hand with UEFA since the emergence of the Super League altered the status quo, has also congratulated itself on the arguments of the CJUE lawyer. «The opinion issued today by the General Advocate of the CJEU, Rantos, proposes a clear rejection of the efforts of a few to undermine the foundations and the historical heritage of European football for the majority. As a body representing nearly 250 of Europe’s best football clubs, ECA is vocal in its strong opposition to those self-serving few who seek to disrupt European club football and undermine the values ​​that underpin it. The opinion published today by the General Advocate Rantos reinforces the long-standing opposition of the ECA to the European Super League and any separatist project, “says the ECA in a statement.

In the same way, the employers’ association that brings together the Spanish First and Second division clubs has shown its satisfaction. «LaLiga, as the only league involved in the procedure, welcomes the conclusions of the General Advocate who defends that the FIFA and UEFA rules that make any new competition subject to prior authorization are compatible with Union Law on competition », indicates the note from the body chaired by Javier Tebas. “Although the conclusions published today are not binding, LaLiga trusts that the magistrates of the Court of Justice of the EU, when they issue their final verdict in the coming months, share the opinion expressed by the Advocate General,” he points out. “LaLiga is certain that the current European sports model, which has the backing of the European institutions, allows an adequate development of our sport, from the grassroots to the professional categories, with an adequate coexistence between the national leagues and the European competitions,” he adds.

Apart from said note, Tebas has used irony on his Twitter account to mock the situation in which the ruling leaves the promoters of the Super League. «Bar with opening license is transferred until 5 am. It has an ideal bar for commentators with crazy ideas”, he points out in a tweet that he accompanies with an image that points to A22Sports Management, the company that the project’s backers turned to defend their interests, as the liquidator now the business.