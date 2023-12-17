Three years and three months ago, flames devoured the emblematic building of the Lo Pagán Yacht Club, on the shores of the Mar Menor. It has cost long procedures and 748,000 euros to rebuild the building, according to the new design by the Murcian architect Juanjo Rojo. The dues of the 425 members and the compensation for the fire that occurred on August 28, 2020 have made it possible to finance the new building.

Brighter and more open to the outside than the previous housing designed and built in 2007 by another Murcian architect Javier Peña Galiano, the brand new venue yesterday hosted the opening party with a commemorative plaque and a barbecue.

Especially when the Autonomous Community has finally authorized and published the extension for another ten years for the management of this dock with 425 mooring points. “The new building will return the activity and joy of the past to the yacht club,” said the club's president, Mariano Galera, during the event.

For the mayor, Ángela Gaona, “it is an example of how adversity can become the opportunity to improve facilities and open them to their surroundings with an environmental vision.” With three marinas and more than a thousand berths in the municipality, the mayor highlighted “the commitment to the nautical sector” and “the reconversion of the port model so that they are accessible.” Gaona stressed that, “far from unfounded criticism, those who come to enjoy sailing do so while preserving the environment.”

Wink to the previous image



The new headquarters, with several portholes that evoke its maritime character, winks at its previous image, with a skin of resin slats made from recycled wood fibers.

In the coming weeks they hope to award the restaurant service, which will be open to the general public – not just members – as in its previous stage. In fact, access has been opened from the esplanade.

The space gained by the terrace on the upper floor stands out, although a large porch has also been created at the main entrance to enjoy relaxing outdoors.

The energy efficiency and solar utilization systems make it the most modern yacht club on the Murcian coast. The construction of the floating dock remains pending, however, in a project with a planned investment of 366,000 euros, which is still pending authorization from the Autonomous Community.

This planned intermodal connection will include a bus line that links Lo Pagán with the city of Murcia to facilitate the arrival of tourists to the Mar Menor coast.