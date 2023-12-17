Ice hockey | The NHL star's actions were wondered at on social media – he revealed the reason with a photo of his face without jewelry

Jakob Chychrun walked into the opponent's locker room in the middle of the match.

Ice Hockey League Defender of the NHL's Ottawa Senators Jakob Chychrun confused the bench athletes when he visited the Dallas Stars locker room mid-game.

Chychrun walked among the Stars players into the home team's locker room after the opening period of Friday's game. Social media were amazed at Chychrun's trick and joked that the man was tired of Ottawa.

On Saturday night, Chychrun shared the reason for his unusual stunt on social media.

“For those wondering, I was told to go to the Stars doctor in their locker room for a little patch. Thanks for the morning laughs”, Chychrun, who took the situation with humor wrote message service in X, i.e. the former Twitter.

The 25-year-old Canadian defender enhanced his message by posting a picture of himself. The photo shows a deep laceration under the right eye.

The Stars match the opening set was memorable for Chychrun anyway, as he assisted on all three Senators goals in the set.

The Senators led the match after the opening set 3–2 and increased their lead to 4–2 in the second set. However, the Stars turned the game around and won 5–4 at home.

After the patch, Chychrun returned to the rink and logged 25 minutes and 23 seconds of ice time.

Chychrun, who moved to the Senators in March, has played in the NHL since the 2016–2017 season. He played until last spring for the Arizona Coyotes.