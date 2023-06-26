After failure after failure, Disney did not find a better solution to its very low audience than to fire the Chairwoman of the area of Diversity. However, Latondra Newton She has denied that this is true and that it was she who made the decision to resign. Also, it is likely that she will join the corporate board of another company soon.

The now former employee influenced both movies and series of the company. These are “The Little Mermaid”, “Lightyear”, “Elements”, “Mulan”, “Wakanda forever”, “She-Hulk”, among others.

Who is Latondra Newton?

Latondra Newton is an American businesswoman who has gone viral, due to her resignation from The Walt Disney Company after six years of work, in which she held her position as Director of Diversity and Senior Vice President. In addition, she is a member of the Aspen Institute’s Business & Society program.

Before beginning relations with Disney, Newton began her career at the Toyota company in 1991 as vice president of Group and Social Innovation. She has also served as Director of Diversity at Toyota Motor North America Inc. and Director of Programs at the Toyota Mobility Foundation and Toyota Motor Corporation.

What was Latondra Newton’s role at Disney?

Latondra Newton influenced different films, in addition to “The Little Mermaid”. Photo: composition LR/Deadline/Disney

According to The Walt Disney Company’s website, she was in charge of leading strategic diversity and inclusion initiatives. In addition, she helped the company tell the stories in ways that entertain and inspire others. In this way, he was an influential part in films and series such as “Mulan”, “Eternals”, “Black widow”, “Encanto”, “Cruella”, “Wakanda forever”, “Doctor Strange”, “Strange world”, “She -Hulk”, “Peter Pan”, “Pinocchio”, “Lightyear”, “The Little Mermaid” and “Elements”.

Despite the fact that many claim that the employment relationship ended because the films in which he was a part were flops, this is not entirely true, since, out of the long list, only three of them have been recognized as total disasters and have caused losses to the company.

