The difficult disease he faces Selena Gomez It has kept her away from the stage and even from the public eye, since it is not easy to move on, however, she does everything possible to be in close contact with her fans.

Much has been said about the loss and gain of weight that Selena has had in recent years due to the lupus, disease The one she has been dealing with for years and the one she will live with for the rest of her life, but she doesn’t seem to care one bit about that.

Although many have made fun of her physique, Selena Gomez has preferred to focus on living her life and doing what she likes to do the most: acting and making music, so to silence all those criticisms, she surprises with a new photo posing in a swimsuit .

From the beach, mounted on a luxurious yacht, Selena amazes everyone showing off a impact figure in a tight swimsuit in black one piece that exposes your figure and receives some of the best compliments.

Selena Gomez ignores comments about her physique and appears modeling in a bikini

It is unknown where Selena was at the time the picture was taken, but it can be seen that she is enjoying the most of the Summer Vacation on the beach, possibly with your family or friends, as they are the people you are with most of the time.

For some time, Gomez faced all the comments that were made on the Internet about her physique and her weight changes, an affectation that she suffers from lupus and its treatments, but she did it in the best way, because she silenced the critics. by not giving them importance and living your life without worries.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp