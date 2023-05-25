Cryptocurrencies, being a payment method, investors tend to bet on them, recently, the story of a man who managed to earn 1,300 million dollars in a few days, for the value of a little-known virtual currency, became a trend.

The business of cryptocurrencies by operating on a shared accounting record, increasingly increasing the number of traders who take advantage of it to obtain multimillion-dollar profits, in recent days an investor went viral as he was immersed in the world of bitcoins, he opted for a little known coin that made him too rich.

It was through the social network of Twitter, where the account of ‘Dami-Defi,’ who showed that by making a move with a cryptocurrency, he managed to obtain a large sum of economic income, therefore, his story has given much to talk about. .

The user revealed that the cryptocurrency with which he managed to earn 1.3 billion dollars, in just 3 days, was with the so-called Refund Coin, proving to be an expert airdrop hunter, after discovering the “whale”.

Dami-Defi revealed that 99% of his portfolio was RefundCoin cryptocurrency (RFD), an ETH-based memecoin, demonstrated this in the images it shared on the Internet.

Demonstrating in the graphs, that it was May 20, when he said he had spent $16,300 to buy 13,567,175,828 RFD tokens.

Achieving in this way, by May 23, his portfolio will increase the large figure of 1,327,042 dollars, after the purchases he made, thus achieving the sum in his investment portfolio, thanks to the goal he carried out, which is known as “catching whales “,