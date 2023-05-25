Use 2024, DeSantis and the flop on Twitter. Nightmare debut

The governor of Florida Ron DeSantis he threw his application at presidential of 2024. He did it with a live stream on Twitterwhich was also attended by the owner of the social network and its supporter, Elon Muskbut the event turned into a technological flop. The live was first postponed half an hour, then for twenty-six minutes he recorded Technical Problemswith the voice coming and going and hundreds of thousands of users frustrated and angry. The Republican governor began his day of announcements with a video posted on Twitter in which he declared: “I am Ron DeSantis and I am running for president for restore our American greatness“.

But its launch went on in fits and starts, so the former president Donald Trump began trolling the newcomer by taking advantage of DeSantis’ Twitter issues for tease himposting the link for the donations to his campaign and that of Vice President Kamala Harris, writing “this link works”. Trump on Truth renamed his challenger “DeSaster”, playing on the surname and the word “disaster”, that is disaster. DeSantis’ electoral campaign starts badly.

