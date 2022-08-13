In summer, gatherings with friends and family multiply. For this reason, some establishments take advantage of this situation to raise the bill more than they should. During this season a multitude of patron saint festivities are celebrated throughout the length and breadth of Spain. In addition, one of the main sources of income for many establishments is foreign tourists who visit Spain.

To prevent users from feeling cheated with excessive bills, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) reminds citizens what things should never be charged in a bar. For example, they cannot charge you a supplement for consuming on the terrace of bars or restaurants unless it is expressly indicated in the menu. This is the case with many other examples.

The OCU has warned about the abuses that are made to customers every time they consume something on the terrace of a bar. From the organization they remember that the prices of the hotel products and services are free, but they must be indicated in the letter or in the price list of the establishment. Following this rule will avoid all kinds of abuses that, as indicated by the OCU, are committed on a daily basis. For this reason, the organization has listed the cases in which users usually have more doubts.

What can’t a bar charge?



– VAT. An establishment cannot increase the invoice by applying an additional 10% to the price of the menu simply by adding VAT. According to national legislation, the warning ‘VAT not included’ is not allowed, even if it appears on the menu. The prices that appear on the menu must include VAT.

– The cutlery. It is not legal to charge for the service or covered. From the OCU they assure that “it is implicit in the hotel service itself.”

– You cannot be charged supplements in bars and restaurants for terrace service unless previously indicated. It is legal to set a minimum consumption or a maximum time on the terrace, but only if customers are informed.

– Ask for tap water. They cannot charge you for asking for tap water or refuse to serve it for free.

– Bread. From the OCU they warn that they can only charge you if you have requested it and if its price is indicated in the letter.

The establishment must provide a tupperware to the customer



If the client wishes to take away the food that has been left over, the establishment must provide a tupperware. Although it is not usual, they can charge you for it as long as they warn you beforehand.

From the OCU they assure that in case of requesting in advance the payment of a table reservation, that amount must be deducted from the final price. The establishment is obliged to deliver the ticket or invoice, always detailing each of the products consumed. If there is any problem, the customer can ask for the claim sheet. In the event that the establishment refuses to deliver the complaint form, it may request the presence of the municipal police to draw up the minutes.