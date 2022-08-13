JML Real city Saturday, August 13, 2022, 2:13 p.m.



The separation of domestic waste -organic, inorganic, etc- and its subsequent destination in individual landfills is not a modern invention. The Romans already practiced it and knew the benefits of this garbage collection model with which they avoided, for example, throwing dead animals or smelly rubbish near towns.

In the archaeological site of Alhambra (Ciudad Real) up to twelve perfectly differentiated landfills have been discovered in which the ‘estercolari’, antecedents of the current garbage dumps, deposited the waste according to its characteristics. Despite its name of Arabic origin, Alhambra is a true research center on Roman civilization. Before being called that way, the Romans called it ‘Laminium’ after conquering the city of ‘Labini’ from Oreta in the 2nd century BC. It became ‘municipium flavium’ in the year 74 after Christ and was famous for abounding in its lands the stone that was used to sharpen metals.

The excavations of ‘Laminium’ began in 2017 and so far they have brought to light remains of buildings, mosaics, lanterns, ceramics, amphorae and even a theatrical mask. The city had 12 dumps or ‘puticulum’ where their waste ended up. The ‘estercolari’ were in charge of this, collecting them in carts and sending them to each landfill according to the type of material. «The most polluting ended up far from the city to avoid infections. That is why we have not found amphorae containing dead animals. However, the ceramic material was thrown near the city”, explains José Luis Fuentes, director of the excavations, who recently participated in Alhambra in an Ibero-Roman outreach conference.

Wine and ‘garum’



“Although they did not recycle, as we do, they did classify the waste”, indicates this researcher who also highlights the importance that wine had in this society “as a source of protein so that the soldiers could fight to build large fortifications and communication routes”. Thus, not only fine tableware and kitchen utensils have been found in these landfills, but also 25 different types of amphorae to preserve up to 25 different wines from other parts of Hispania but also from Italy, Greece or France.

In addition to wine, the inhabitants of ‘Laminium’ imported oils and ‘garum’, an appreciable and highly priced fish sauce. Many remains of oil amphorae have been found in these dumps since they were not kept at home because the oil ended up being contaminated and was not used for any other use.

“We have found amphorae with remains of garum, a sauce made from fermented fish viscera that was put in brine and used to season sweet foods to give them a sour or vinegary taste,” says Professor Fuentes, who maintains that this product was transferred to the current Alhambra from fish farms in Cádiz, Málaga and Troia (Portugal) where the largest in the Empire were located. Two thousand years later, the rubbish of the Romans continues to provide valuable information about their ways of life.