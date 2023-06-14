The so-called CONCACAF Classic It will have overtones of revenge for El Tricolor due to what has happened in recent years where Team USA has emerged victorious, however, the latter will go with a B table by not calling most of the protagonists who are in the Old Continent.

TV Azteca Deportes announces that they are going to broadcast the two semifinal matches of the CONCACAF Nations League 2022-2023 Final Four on open signal. Canada vs. Panama – 4:50 pm / A Más (a+). United States vs. Mexico – 7:50 pm / Azteca 7 pic.twitter.com/CrMUzsBaQ8 – MX Sports Zone (@ZonaDeportesMX4) June 13, 2023

With respect to The Stars and Stripesdespite not calling his legionaries, he has quality men such as Matt Turner, Aaron LongMatt Miazga, Miles Robinson, DeAndre YedlinCristian Roldan, Bryan Reynolds, Gianluca Busio, Djordje Mihailovic, gaga slonina, cade cowell, Jesus Ferreira, jordans morris, Brandon Vazquez and Alexander Zendejas. the same technician Brian Callaghan He assured that it is a good combination of veteran players with World Cup experience and younger players who have earned the opportunity to represent their country.