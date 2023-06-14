He was in Sabaudia with other colleagues on a business trip but was found lifeless in his hotel room on the seafront. A 58-year-old man of Greek nationality died last night possibly due to anaphylactic shock caused by a spider bite. The news was reported today, June 14, in the local edition of Il Messaggero.

In fact, the 58-year-old had spent the day with his colleagues on a farm, where he allegedly complained of a nuisance, an itch and a general malaise connected to a spider bite: useless emergency services.

The police are investigating the case.