The limit is the sky. The Hotel Entrepreneur Ernest Coppel Kelly He is a man who likes to take risks. Nothing in his life has been easy. But there is something that flows in his character and personality that has allowed him to climb to be among the most important tourism entrepreneurs in the country. Nationally and internationally recognized kelly coppel He has built a whole emporium in Los Cabos. On a visit to that place, kelly coppel he speaks fluently of the way in which he had to emigrate to Los Cabos due to circumstances beyond his control. With determination and without money, he began to develop what is today one of the main tourist developments in the fought and coveted Los Cabos. Hotels such as the Sun Sent Beach, pride of Pueblo Bonito, such as the Pacífica and the construction of residences for sale and timeshares with hotel service, have allowed it to build a kind of “city” within Los Cabos. His first two hotels Pueblo Bonito White and Pueblo Bonito Rose They were the trigger that served the Mazatlan businessman to undertake the challenge of transforming an arid, inhospitable area far from the most elementary services into a oasis for the enjoyment of hundreds of thousands of foreign and national tourists. They travel from Europe exclusively to enjoy its facilities and more recently to be amazed at the spectacular Quivira Golf course, recently recognized as one of the best in the world. But Ernest Coppel Kelly Don’t forget your roots. In Mazatlán, he developed one of the best hotels in the port, the Emerald Bay and recently remodeled Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán. Today Ernesto Coppel Kelly bets on Mazatlan with the monumental new Mazatlán Mar de Cortes Aquarium. Heaven, he says, is the limit when a man applies himself to what he wants and enjoys doing.

For the corn and wheat producers of Sinaloa, yesterday’s meeting with the Secretary of the Interior Adam Augusto Lopez opens the door to a proposed solution. But this would be reviewed until next week. The governor Ruben Rocha Moya accompanied the producers. They saw this well. and with that attitude Rocha Moya It stands next to the just demands of the Sinaloan agricultural producers who yesterday asked for calm and considered that they are advancing. The agricultural leaders announced that from now to next week they intend to build a price for 4.2 million tons of corn which are the ones that are sought to be obtained with a better price. It seems that the agreements walk. Producers have estimated a little more than six million tons of corn to be had in Sinaloa. And although Jaime Montes, head of State Agriculture, anticipates that the government cannot buy all the productionit must be understood that it is the government instances that are obliged to prevent the situation that currently punishes corn prices from worsening for producers.

The ASE goes with everything against the Rector of the UAS Jesús Madueña. He filed a new complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office. The theme will take flight.

