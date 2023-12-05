Monday, December 4, 2023



| Updated 12/05/2023 09:16h.

The Christmas lights will begin to shine this Tuesday afternoon in Cartagena. At seven thirty in the afternoon in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento the traditional Christmas lighting will take place. Children’s characters will come to entertain the little ones, and then Adrián Ruíz will perform on stage next to the Town Hall. An hour before, at half past six, the mayor will inaugurate the municipal Nativity scene in Plaza San Francisco. The event will feature a performance by the female a cappella choir Sonrisas Harmony.

During these holidays more than one million eight hundred thousand LEDs will illuminate the municipality. One of the main characteristics of this Christmas is that the lighting increases in the expansion, the coast and the neighborhoods and councils. In the center, the traditional almond branches from Calle del Carmen have also been placed in Santa Florentina, Jabonerías and Puerta de Murcia. In addition, they will have decorative papers that during the day will provide added value to the lights by simulating the effects of the tree branches. In other areas such as Calle Mayor they have placed giant balls.

A walkable snowman six meters in diameter and ten meters high will be in Plaza Juan XXIII. In the Mediterráneo Urbanization they have installed other similar figures but in the form of a gift.