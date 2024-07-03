Mazatlanplace tourist par excellence that with the addition of its natural and newly created seducers is consolidated in the taste of the tourists who enjoy places with sun and beacheshistory, culture, gastronomy and a diversity of attractivewill soon put at the service of locals and visitors a construction site that will give you a great experience, like the zip line which is built in the Lighthouse (Crestón hill).

Regardless of the controversies that have arisen around its construction, we can say that it is a interesting infrastructure that will attract and captivate to more cruise tourism, national, international and local.

The Big Zipline It will be launched in less than 3 months and it is indisputable that it will be something unique to cross part of the Pacific Ocean from the Creston Hill until the Mazatlan Observatory 1873, traveling a distance of 1,265 meters and elevations that could reach the 160 meters above sea levelWithout hesitation, we can say that it will be one of the most surprising on the continent and an attraction that will allow vacationers to enjoy their vacation in this heavenly place with an added value.

Our city requires leadership and participation in quality tourism to avoid being overtaken by other destinations. We must be visionary to attract high-level, quality investments to continue growing around this dynamic.

From any point of view, the arguments that have been put forward around the construction of the Zipline at the Lighthouse have served to promote the destination and that is what it is all about; Mazatlán is growing and requires attractive spaces so that tourists have more leisure time and consequently their stay increases and of course the benefit is greater.

Thus, by adding attractions, the possibilities of receiving more people increase, and if everything is linked to responsible and sustainable tourism development, things will be better.

Investment in new attractions for Mazatlán is relevant at the moment; last year the Gran Acuario de Mazatlán, Mar de Cortés, opened its doors and has already attracted more than a million visitors since its opening. In addition to this, there are others that will soon be operational, such as the “National Whale Museum”, which is being carried out in collaboration with the Observatorio 1873 Museum in Mazatlán and the Whale and Sea Sciences Museum in La Paz, BCS. There is even a “Pirate” Museum planned, about which we will soon receive more information.

All of this undoubtedly contributes to the city’s tourism and economic sectors.

