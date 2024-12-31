2024 closes as a year of many news in the Real Betis. The sporting plan of the team, the movements in the transfer markets and extra-sporting situations such as the farewell of relevant figures or the capital increase have aroused the interest of Verdiblancos fans and readers of Alfinadelapalmera.com. It was a year in which Betis did not have all the expected results but where there was the departure of Fekir, the return of Lo Celso, a crisis with Pellegrini or a hectic January market. But sad news also stood out, such as the death of Manuel Ruiz de Lopera, who directed the plans of the green and white club between 1992 and 2010, and that of Joaquín Sánchez’s father.

Aurelio Sánchez and his son Joaquín at his farewell ceremony as a Betis footballer



In February, Aurelio Sánchez, father of Joaquín, former Betis player and legend, was admitted to a hospital in El Puerto de Santa María and a few days later he died, leaving deep pain in his family and friends. The affection generated by Aurelio came from his affable character and his role as his son’s agent in the first years of his career. The world of football supported Joaquín in those hard days and it could be seen at the funeral, where many personalities and clubs were represented saying their last goodbye to a person very dear to all.

Aspas applauds the Betis fans and Adrián reproaches him for the gesture





In November Betis played against Celta at home in a duel that ended in a draw and had several protagonists and among them was Iago Aspas. The forward had an ugly gesture with the Betis fans when he was substituted. The respectable whistles were answered by Aspas with applause from the center of the field. The forward stopped twice for this. And that angered the Betic Adrián. At the end of the match, the first thing Adrián did was approach Aspas and while greeting him he reproached him for that action: “I tell him: ‘You are a great captain and everyone respects you but if you want the fans to respect you more, let to make those types of gestures’. I think that the Betis fans have to be respected by everyone, and I think that people understand that when you are in an outside field and you get a whistle and you stop twice to applaud like he did, it is out of context. I told him that I respected him and out of good humor I told him that because it was easy for me to tell him.”

Morante, with his parents, at the time of signing the contract with Betis





Betis recruited the talent of 16-year-old José Antonio Morante Antúnez, son of the right-handed Morante de la Puebla, signing his first professional contract after recruiting him from the lower ranks of Coria. The forward joined the Verdiblancos until June 2026 after standing out in the National League youth team and making the jump to the Honor Division, in which he now plays. At the signing ceremony he was accompanied by his father, the well-known right-hander, and the news went viral due to the significance of the character and the solid football future that is presented to the attacker.









Nabil Fekir makes a gesture during training with Betis





At the end of the market, in August, Betis and Al-Jazira of the United Arab Emirates reached an agreement for the transfer of Nabil Fekir after the French player himself traveled to close the operation. A sale that allowed the club to free up enormous space in its salary bill, squeezed for years by the limits of LaLiga. Thus, the figures of the operation amounted to five million euros directly and the savings of the sixteen million euros gross that would have to be paid to the footballer in the two seasons that he still had under his contract in green and white (until June 2026). . That allowed the arrival of Lo Celso.

Félix, during the Betis – Athletic de LaLiga





In the month of May, very negative news was known related to the young Real Betis footballer, on loan at Amorebieta, Félix Garreta. The central defender was admitted to a medical center in Barcelona in an induced coma and there was significant concern about his state of health when he was completing a good loan to the Basque team with the potential to make the preseason 24-25 under the orders of Manuel Pellegrini. at Betis. A domestic accident was the cause of this situation that little by little during the year gave better news and now Félix is ​​doing individual work in the Rafael Gordillo sports city accompanying the dynamics of Betis Deportivo but without yet being part of the sports team.

Manuel Ruiz de Lopera, upon entering the courts





On March 23, Manuel Ruiz de Lopera died in Seville at the age of 79. The businessman from El Fontanal, born on August 13, 1944, was admitted to the Santa Isabel Clinic in Seville to undergo emergency surgery for a complication of the digestive disease that he had been suffering from for years and that had complications for months. back. He then experienced improvement and was at his home on Jabugo Street, where he died. Lopera had a major role in the current Real Betis between 1992 and 2010, when he governed the green and white club thanks to the majority shareholding that was attributed to Farusa (Ruiz de Lopera SA Family) after the process of converting the Heliopolitan entity into a public limited company. sporty. A current representation of Betis and many former managers and former players of his time attended his funeral.

Sánchez Martínez’s attitude with Vinicius and with Fekir





The different treatment of the Betis referees with respect to clubs such as Real Madrid or Barcelona was evident in the appointment of José María Sánchez Martínez by the Technical Committee of Referees to direct the Gévora – Betis of the first round of the Copa del King. Then that meeting came after the Murcian braid was in Real Madrid – Barcelona, ​​leaving an image that brought back an annoying memory for the Beticos. And in that match at the Santiago Bernabéu Sánchez Martínez allowed Vinicius’ repeated protests. «You always the same, you all the parties! Always the same! “You’re always the same, you’re always the same!” the Brazilian player said very indignantly to the referee despite having a yellow card. And that reminded him of the time he sent off Fekir in a Betis-Barcleona match, chasing the then Betic player until he was cautioned twice in a row.

Borja Iglesias, in his presentation as a Bayer Leverkusen player





The loan of Borja Iglesias to Bayer Leverkusen in the January market was not a success due to the performance of the forward, who is now also on loan at Celta, but it did serve for the Galician to expand his record. When Bayer Leverkusen was just one win away from making history by becoming Bundesliga champion, Borja Iglesias once again had the confidence of Xabi Alonso in the 0-1 victory against Unión Berlin. The German club kept a non-obligatory purchase option that it did not execute on the Betis striker.

Carlos Mouriz, manager of Racing de Ferrol





The signing of Iker Losada by Betis also left one of the most viewed news stories by our readers in 2024. In summer, Racing de Ferrol, his previous club, praised the green and white team’s actions and its general director praised the Betis team for their treatment and payment guarantees, given that they paid the 1.8 million of the clause in three moments. Carlos Mouriz explained that “this is the first time I have sent an invoice in the morning and it has been paid immediately. It is a transfer that has been celebrated. It has three payments because it suits the balances better, without further ado. There is no problem. The sale is made at the moment, the payment method is a matter of treasury»

At the start of the 2024-25 season, Betis faced Getafe in a duel that ended with a green and white victory but with some controversy involving Manuel Pellegrini, first, and José Bordalás, later. He was sent off during that match and banned for three games. «I have the utmost respect for coaches who respect others. To those who don’t, I don’t have to. It is a very difficult profession. It doesn’t seem right to me that there is an attempt to condition or justify. What Manuel Pellegrini should have done, if he is as much of a football lover as he says, is to have called his players’ attention when they were winning and were late or the balls were not appearing and when the referee had to caution Rui Silva because he did not serve. of the door,” said the Getafe coach.