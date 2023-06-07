Unlike what was the case last year, Erick Gutiérrez did not have so many minutes this season within PSV. The reality is that with the change in the coaching staff, the role of the Mexican containment went from being the undisputed starter to an occasional substitute. The ‘Guti’ played from time to time and only at some point of the year did he get a position in the eleven, but the reality is that he ended the cycle sitting on the bench of the runner-up in the Eredivisie and champion of the Cup of Countries Low.
This fact has generated annoyance in the player, who has made it clear that he values leaving the club because he considers that he is at a point in his career where he does not want to sacrifice another year while sitting on the bench. It is known that he has options within Europe, but a Liga MX team is analyzing his signing, although it would only be on loan because the price to pay at this time exceeds what is financially possible for Chivas.
Chivas and PSV signed sports and commercial agreements a couple of months ago, this means that there is a closeness between both institutions, which the flock wants to take advantage of to put on the table for the Dutch club a transfer offer with a purchase option. This is something that seems difficult to be accepted by the ‘farmers’ team, because in case of letting Erick out, they want it to be through a total sale for a price of at least 7 million dollars.
