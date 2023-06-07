The Kiev regime went to the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, fearing offensive actions from the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia. This was stated by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

According to him, the Kiev regime blew up a hydroelectric power station in order to protect itself in the southern direction of the front and to be able to counterattack in other areas.

“They have a red thread written: the destruction of infrastructure, and critical. <...> They appreciated, apparently, that they would do much less harm to themselves, ”he said in an interview“RIA News» 7 June.

Such a goal, according to Pushilin, is also proved by the activation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in recent days, both in terms of the use of personnel and the amount of equipment used, including those supplied by the West.

The breakthrough of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station occurred on the night of June 6, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of water. As a result, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and New Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded. The station is almost submerged. The Aleshkovsky and Skadovsky districts also fell into the flooding zone.

An emergency regime was introduced in the Kherson region.

On the fact of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the flooding of territories, the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack. Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin put the investigation under control.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also drew attention to the fact that the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was carried out in order to prevent the offensive actions of the Russian army, as well as the transfer of units and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Kherson direction to the area of ​​​​offensive operations.

Kakhovskaya HPP is the sixth and lowest station on the Dnieper. It closes the Dnieper cascade and enters the unified energy system of Ukraine, ensures unloading of energy peaks in the system. The waters of the Kakhovka reservoir feed the arid regions of the Kherson region and the Crimean peninsula.